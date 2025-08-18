Malaysia reviews NAP2020 to align with latest automotive trends

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is reviewing the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP2020) to ensure it keeps pace with the latest industry developments.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong said the review includes assessing New Generation Vehicles (NxGV) and other technological advancements.

MITI and the Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) are leading the review with input from industry players and policymakers.

Liew explained that NAP2020 was designed for a 10-year span but requires adjustments due to rapid industry changes.

“The review involves engagement sessions with stakeholders to align the policy with current market needs and global trends,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

The review was prompted by a supplementary question from Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, who urged alignment with electric vehicle (EV) advancements.

MITI has also formed the Council of Automotive Eminent Persons (CAEP) to guide the industry’s future direction.

Liew said CAEP aims to reduce petrol dependency and strengthen Malaysia’s position as an oil-exporting nation.

The council will also focus on boosting semiconductor production for automotive exports.

CAEP’s recommendations will be presented to MITI and the Cabinet to finalise the NAP2020 review.

The updated policy will serve as a roadmap for Malaysia’s automotive future, integrating Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) and smart mobility.

Liew added that MITI aims to create a sustainable and stable automotive sector through component and semiconductor development.

Earlier, Dr. Siti Mastura Muhammad questioned MITI on strategies to increase vehicle sales under NAP2020. - Bernama