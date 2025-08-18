JAIS prohibits ‘No Pork No Lard’ signs for uncertified eataries

THE Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has issued a stern warning against food establishments using misleading halal-related terminology without proper certification, emphasising that popular phrases like “No pork no lard” are strictly prohibited for non-certified businesses.

Through an educational video titled “Halal is not only exterior” posted on their official Facebook page, JAIS clarified that establishments lacking the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) are completely banned from using terms such as “Muslim Friendly” or “No pork no lard” in their marketing or signage.

The religious authority explained that such terminology creates false impressions about food and service standards compliance with halal requirements, despite lacking official verification from authorised bodies.

“These phrases give the impression that the food or services have followed halal standards. However, without a valid halal certificate from the authorities, there is no guarantee that the products or services meet halal requirements, including aspects of raw materials, processing, and cleanliness,“ JAIS stated in their informational video.

The department referenced the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 as the legal framework prohibiting any terminology or labeling that could mislead consumers about product authenticity or compliance standards.

Under current regulations, only businesses holding valid SPHM certificates are legally permitted to use halal-related marketing terms or claims about their food preparation methods.

JAIS emphasised that the commonly seen “No pork no lard” phrase addresses only the absence of pork products in food items, while completely ignoring other critical halal compliance factors including alcohol content, cross-contamination risks, and the use of non-halal gelatin sources.

“The phrase ‘No pork no lard’ only emphasises the absence of pork in a product or food, but does not emphasize other ingredients such as alcohol, cross-contamination, or non-halal gelatin,“ the department explained.

The religious authority warned that unauthorised use of such terminology by non-SPHM holders constitutes a regulatory violation that can create consumer confusion about actual halal compliance status.

This clarification comes amid widespread use of “Muslim-friendly” marketing by food establishments across Malaysia, many of which operate without official halal certification while attempting to attract Muslim customers through ambiguous labeling practices.

JAIS’s stance reinforces the importance of proper halal certification processes and emphasizes that genuine halal compliance extends far beyond simply avoiding pork and lard ingredients.

The department’s educational initiative aims to increase public awareness about legitimate halal certification requirements and help consumers make informed decisions when choosing food establishments.

Food businesses seeking to serve Muslim customers are encouraged to pursue official SPHM certification through proper channels rather than relying on potentially misleading terminology that could result in regulatory penalties.