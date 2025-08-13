Malaysia’s 13MP focuses on AI and 5G for digital transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) places strong emphasis on technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has prioritised the AI Nation Framework as a key initiative.

The framework aims to maximise Malaysia’s 5G network for digital solutions, including smart city projects using existing data.

Gobind noted that the 13MP also introduces the concept of a data commission to strengthen digital trust.

He described these measures as crucial steps toward achieving AI nation status in the near future.

The minister shared these insights after launching the 5G Enterprise and AI City Grant.

The initiative will be showcased at the Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025 (SCEKL25) from Sept 17–19.

The event will highlight Malaysia’s smart city progress and encourage collaboration among stakeholders.

Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) are leading the AI Cities initiative.

This effort complements the Smart Cities programme under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Gobind expressed confidence that these initiatives will drive actionable innovation nationwide.

He stressed the importance of aligning policy with practical implementation for tangible local impact.

The 5G Enterprise and AI City Grant was awarded to 14 recipients, including universities, companies, and local authorities.

Selected proposals focus on sectors like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and education.

These projects leverage AI and 5G to solve real-world challenges with scalable solutions.

Examples include autonomous drone corridors, AI-powered dashboards, and intelligent transport systems.

The initiatives also aim to empower SMEs and public institutions, ensuring wider access to innovation.

Gobind emphasised the need for technology to benefit grassroots communities, not just large corporations. - Bernama