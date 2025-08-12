Malaysia’s civil service reforms boost global competitiveness ranking

PUTRAJAYA: Civil service reforms implemented over the past year have yielded measurable results, with Malaysia rising from 34th to 23rd position in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar attributed this 11-place jump to improved government efficiency, which climbed eight spots to 25th globally.

The Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) platform played a pivotal role in driving these improvements by streamlining public service delivery.

Shamsul Azri emphasised that reform timelines matter less than ensuring citizens experience tangible benefits, speaking after the “Reform Is a Must” session marking the reforms’ first anniversary.

Key achievements include halving approval times at local authorities like Kulim Municipal Council from 22 to 11 months.

The Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform initiative has implemented 160 improvement measures to date, directly benefiting citizens and businesses.

The Public Service Reform Agenda focuses on five core areas: human capital development, ethical values, organisational dynamism, public-private collaboration and people-centric services.

Shamsul Azri stressed reforms must reach target groups to have meaningful impact, noting the process requires continuous effort rather than fixed deadlines.

Major milestones include enforcing the Commitment Act 2024 to review outdated regulations triennially.

The Chief Secretary urged civil servants to view their roles as national responsibilities rather than just jobs, with reforms beginning at individual level before scaling nationwide.

Training programmes like Malaysia MADANI and INTAN courses reinforce service ethics, while the Public Service Department regularly evaluates organisational structures.

Despite financial constraints like the RM18 billion cost of salary revisions under SSPA, the government continues reviewing promotion pathways and career development opportunities.

Shamsul Azri confirmed regular meetings with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to assess restructuring needs and develop action plans, ensuring reforms maintain momentum to benefit both civil servants and the public they serve. – Bernama