Malaysia champions sustainable urban growth as ASEAN Chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reinforced its leadership in driving sustainable urban development across ASEAN, urging enhanced collaboration among cities to address housing, infrastructure and waste management challenges.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, is committed to fostering regional unity while advocating globally for sustainable urbanisation.

“Our goal is to enable policy exchanges, strengthen city partnerships and embed global frameworks like the SDGs and ASEAN Smart Cities initiatives into local governance,“ he said.

Nga, who also serves as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, delivered these remarks at the opening of the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum 2025 and related meetings.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif and ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Nararya Sanggramawijaya Soeprapto.

Nga highlighted Malaysia’s role in creating a platform for local leaders to address urban challenges and build regional solidarity.

He stressed that sustainable progress demands multi-level cooperation involving governments, businesses and communities under the Public-Private-People Partnerships model.

“Amid global uncertainties, we must localise ASEAN’s vision for grassroots impact while forging international alliances for shared prosperity,“ he added.

Calling for collective action, Nga urged ASEAN members to transform policies into tangible progress for a sustainable future. – Bernama