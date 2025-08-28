Malaysia’s egg supply stable as local production exceeds domestic demand

PUTRAJAYA: The supply of chicken eggs in the market is sufficient and stable, with local production now exceeding domestic demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

KPKM said that following the restructuring of egg subsidies effective Aug 1, the industry will regularly review and adjust retail prices in the open market based on current production data.

“This price adjustment process is part of the open market mechanism, but it does not affect the assurance of egg supply for consumers,” KPKM said in a statement today.

According to KPKM, surveys found that the supply of Grade A, B and C eggs remains stable and available in supermarkets, while affordable Special Grade eggs are also being supplied in reasonable quantities.

“KPKM will also continue monitoring egg production data and maintaining the Agro MADANI Sales initiative to help ease the people’s cost of living,” the statement added.

It further said that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is continuously monitoring prices, and stern action will be taken under existing laws in cases of profiteering, manipulation or unreasonable price hikes. - Bernama