Vietnam’s Global Aspirations on Display at Hanoi’s New Vietnam Exposition Center

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - People from all over Vietnam flocked to the Center in Đông Anh District to attend the exhibition “80 Years of Independence - Freedom - Happiness.” The event brought Vietnam’s history, its people, and recent achievements to life, drawing tens of thousands of visitors in the opening week.

Much of this appeal comes from the Center’s unique role - not only is it the largest facility of its kind in Southeast Asia, covering nearly 90 hectares, but it also stands as a proud symbol of Vietnam, a nation that endured decades of war and hardship yet has risen to remarkable growth throughout this historic journey.

Beyond its impressive scale and modern architecture, the Center embodies Vietnam’s aspirations for international integration and innovation. It signals an openness to hosting world-class conferences, exhibitions, and cultural events - helping fuel Vietnam’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism sector and growing cultural industries. Notably, it also carries the mark of Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, which envisions the Center not only as an iconic landmark, but also as a “bridge” connecting Vietnamese enterprises with the global business community through world-class exhibitions and trade fairs.

The journey to build this modern infrastructure for the capital began with the Prime Minister’s approval in 2015, with the goal of meeting the demand for large-scale events. The site was strategically chosen at the northeastern gateway of Hanoi, providing easy access to Nội Bài International Airport and major transportation routes - making it convenient for both domestic and international guests.

The importance of this location is further underscored by the upcoming launch of the Tu Lien Bridge - a key infrastructure project spanning the Red River - which will provide a fast connection between the city center and the exhibition complex. This will give the Center a major advantage in terms of accessibility, making it a convenient destination for large-scale national and international events.

One distinctive aspect of the project is its blend of tradition and modernity. The Center stands on land closely tied to the ancient Co Loa Citadel, a historic site associated with legends of Vietnam’s founding and defense. In just over 10 months of accelerated construction - cutting the original timeline in half - a striking 24,000-ton steel dome was completed, marking new standards for Vietnam’s construction industry and a spirit of innovation in infrastructure development.

A particular highlight is the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, with its flowing dome inspired by the legendary “Golden Turtle” (Kim Quy) of Vietnamese folklore. The spiral pattern on the dome, along with expansive plazas, parks, and outdoor exhibition areas, gives the complex a distinctive identity that weaves together tradition and contemporary creativity.

“The sheer scale and modernity of this space convince me that Vietnam is ready to host major international events,“ shared a young entrepreneur attending the opening.