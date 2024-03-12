Malaysia’s FM calls for adaptive strategies amid emerging security threats

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan emphasised the critical need for the Asia-Pacific region to navigate the ever-changing geopolitical landscape by adapting strategies to address emerging security concerns amid a period of heightened uncertainty.

Addressing the 14th General Conference of the Council for Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific (CSCAP) here Tuesday, Mohamad highlighted the growing complexity of the region’s security landscape, shaped by both internal and external pressures.

These issues include rising nationalism, heightened territorial tensions, and a mix of new and traditional threats such as cyber warfare, terrorism, and climate-driven security risks, all of which contribute to heightened uncertainty in regional dynamics, he said.

“We are not isolated from the world’s challenges, nor can we afford to act as mere observers,“ he said, urging proactive measures to mitigate risks and address shared security challenges by adopting a number of collaborative strategies.

Mohamad proposed several collaborative strategies including strengthening of regional defence frameworks, developing conflict resolution mechanisms, and enhancing maritime security collaboration.

“Given the geopolitical complexities of our region, it is crucial to establish, or reinforce, dedicated forums for peaceful conflict resolution,“ he said.

This, he added, may include enhancing existing platforms such as the East Asia Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) or creating specialised channels dedicated to encouraging diplomatic solutions to maritime disputes and resource conflicts.

He underscored the importance of prioritising the maritime security of the Asia-Pacific region, home to some of the world’s busiest and most vital maritime trade routes, calling for greater collaboration to enhance their safety and prevent misunderstandings.

“Through regular joint patrols, coordinated surveillance efforts, and shared protocols for maritime interactions, countries can safeguard trade routes, while reducing the risk of conflict in disputed areas,“ he said.

CSCAP, an informal mechanism for dialogue and policy recommendations on political and security issues in the region, plays a vital role in fostering collaboration among scholars, officials, and other stakeholders. The 14th CSCAP is hosted by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia.

Mohamad said CSCAP has been vital in promoting preventive diplomacy in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

“You have helped shape the ARF’s preventive diplomacy framework. Your research and recommendations have provided practical guidelines, which have been vital to our regional security dialogue,“ he said.

He called for the ARF to evolve from a dialogue platform into an active agent for peace, proposing that CSCAP conduct a study on revitalising the ARF.

“Your insights would help strengthen the ARF’s capacity, and improve decision-making processes,“ he said, adding that CSCAP’s suggestions on how the ARF could contribute to addressing the Myanmar crisis would be much welcomed.