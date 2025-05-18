SEREMBAN: Malaysia’s foreign policy, based on peace, freedom, neutrality, and investor-friendliness, enables the country to cooperate with any party without pressure, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Malaysia could also communicate and establish bilateral relations with any country, as long as they respected the rules-based international order and did not practice inhumane policies.

“This includes the official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Russia. Our relationship with Russia has been long-standing. After several years, we conducted an official visit, and our friendship with that country does not mean we adopt their ideology.

“We want to establish bilateral relations with them, especially in terms of trade. It is important to create opportunities and open new markets,” he told reporters after attending the National Youth Day celebration for Negeri Sembilan here today.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, said the effort was also a step towards attracting foreign investment into Malaysia to further develop the country.

Meanwhile, he said preparations for the 46th ASEAN Summit scheduled for May 26 and 27 were progressing well.

“I also suggest that schools, government offices and private premises located in affected areas implement remote working or learning during that period to avoid traffic congestion and to facilitate the movement of visiting national leaders,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit on May 26 and 27 will bring together the leaders of the bloc’s 10 member countries to discuss regional issues, strengthen economic cooperation, and uphold the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.