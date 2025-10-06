Malaysia’s GSF activists to return home soon from Turkiye

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi is currently in Istanbul to facilitate the return of all 23 Malaysian delegates from the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

He stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim entrusted him with the task of ensuring their safe and immediate return home.

Their homecoming will symbolise Malaysia’s steadfast principles and the bravery of its people against powerful nations.

Ahmad Farhan requested public prayers for the safe return of these national heroes and heroines.

He confirmed that nearly all delegates are in good health following his meetings with them.

The activists remain stable and enthusiastic about continuing their struggle for Palestinian liberation.

Most activists had to discard their mobile phones into the ocean to prevent them from falling into regime hands.

Israeli military forces detained the 23 Malaysian activists last Thursday after intercepting their ship in Mediterranean waters.

All Malaysian activists have been released and departed from Israel’s Ramon Airport yesterday evening.

They arrived in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time before their anticipated return to Malaysia.

The detained Malaysians included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah from ship Hio.

Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad were detained from the Grande Blu vessel.

Singer Zizi Kirana was among those detained from the Huga ship.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were detained from the Alma vessel.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Rusydi Ramli were detained from the Sirius ship.

Razali Awang was detained from the Inana vessel during the incident.

Influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, known as Ardell Aryana, was detained from the Mikeno ship.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak were detained from the Estrella vessel.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah were detained from the Fair Lady ship.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif were detained from the Free Willy vessel. – Bernama