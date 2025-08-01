Malaysia’s mediation role boosts US tariff talks, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s mediation in the Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire has strengthened its position in tariff discussions with the United States, according to Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“Honestly I don’t know, I didn’t ask... but it definitely helps,“ he said when asked about the diplomatic spillover effects.

The ceasefire was among topics discussed between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump, highlighting Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership.

Thailand and Cambodia’s border tensions escalated in late May, with clashes near Preah Vihear resulting in casualties.

Malaysia’s intervention aligns with its regional peacekeeping commitments.

On tariffs, Tengku Zafrul emphasised fairness: “We want the rate to be competitive with ASEAN neighbours... the 19 per cent rate is fair.”

A joint Malaysia-US statement on tariffs is expected this weekend. - Bernama