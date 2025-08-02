Ghislaine Maxwell moved to Texas prison amid Epstein case scrutiny

WASHINGTON: Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been relocated from a Florida prison to a minimum-security federal facility in Texas, according to the Bureau of Prisons. The transfer follows a rare two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last week, though details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Markus, confirmed she cooperated fully during questioning. The British socialite, serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein, has reportedly sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump, a longtime associate of Epstein.

The Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, where Maxwell is now held, houses 635 female inmates. The move comes amid growing scrutiny over Epstein’s connections, with Trump recently claiming he distanced himself from Epstein after the financier allegedly “stole” employees from Mar-a-Lago.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers who died by suicide in April, was among those allegedly targeted. Her family has urged Trump against pardoning Maxwell, calling her a “monster who deserves to rot in prison.” - AFP