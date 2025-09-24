Malaysia’s new anti-drug communication plan targets prevention efforts

PUTRAJAYA: The government has drawn up a new approach based on digital communication, smart applications and strategic collaboration to address the increasingly critical problem of drug abuse in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Combating Drug Abuse, said the Anti-Drug Communication Plan prepared by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) focuses on three core strategies, namely Above the Line (ATL), Through the Line (TTL) and Below the Line (BTL).

ATL covers awareness campaigns via television, radio and documentaries on families of addicts, TTL combines social media campaigns (influencers, TikTok, reels) with face-to-face activities in schools, while BTL delivers anti-drug messages through mosque networks and Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The plan’s core communication approach is two-way and interactive digital engagement, in line with the lifestyle of today’s younger generation.

“We are using popular social media platforms, working with Netflix and Meta to include prevention messages, introducing AADK’s chatbot as an early intervention tool, and deploying microlearning strategies through collaborations with e-games such as Mobile Legends,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently.

Ahmad Zahid said the initiative is further strengthened through collaboration with ministries, departments, NGOs, the corporate sector and the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM), with a three-year implementation period from 2025 to 2027.

On government spending, he disclosed that more than RM50 billion has been allocated for prevention, enforcement and treatment, yet the number of addicts continues to rise.

He said funding is expected to increase further as laws now cover not only addicts but also drug abusers.

According to AADK statistics, over 70 per cent of addicts have shifted from traditional drugs such as heroin and morphine to synthetic drugs, which have more severe effects, particularly on brain function.

“This development proves that existing approaches must be adjusted to suit current trends. As such, all government efforts are now aligned with legislative amendments and AADK’s strategic plan,” he said.

On concerns over children as young as 10 being involved in drugs, Ahmad Zahid stressed the importance of cooperation between the education system, families and enforcement agencies to prevent early exposure.

“In schools, AADK and the Education Ministry have integrated preventive elements into the curriculum and co-curricular activities. These include Smart Camps for primary pupils, the SHIELDS (Sayangi Hidup Elak Derita Selamanya) programme for secondary students, and teacher training through the Great Teacher Organisation programme,” he said.

He said student involvement is also encouraged through anti-drug clubs such as SKUAD Junior, which build self-resilience, while parents are engaged through the Family on Alert and Family Resilience programmes as the first line of defence.

“In terms of enforcement, patrols and preventive operations are being intensified, alongside community efforts to clean up drug dens. Digital platforms are fully utilised to raise public awareness,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid said as of June 2025, Kelantan continued to record the highest drug abuse rate, with 758 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Terengganu (754), Perlis (731) and Kedah (700).

“Contributing factors include proximity to the border, interstate trafficking networks and local socio-economic conditions. Although Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan recorded lower rates, continuous monitoring is still needed as drug distribution remains dynamic,” he said.

Given Kelantan’s border with Thailand, Ahmad Zahid said that regional cooperation is being strengthened through AADK’s participation in ASEAN meetings, including the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Drug Matters and the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drugs.

“This cooperation is vital to coordinate cross-border control strategies, curb supply and ensure collective action across the region,” he said.

Regarding Malaysia’s outlook for the next decade, Ahmad Zahid said that the government will continue to balance prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation comprehensively.

“As a maritime nation, our challenges are immense. But with a multi-pronged approach, integrated enforcement and community support, I believe we can strengthen the nation’s resilience,” he stressed. – Bernama