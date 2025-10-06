Malaysia’s Palestine stance and Kampung Baru development top Parliament agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s foreign policy position on Palestine and development challenges in Kampung Baru headline today’s parliamentary agenda.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh will question the Foreign Minister about changes to Malaysia’s foreign policy following the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.

He specifically seeks clarification on Malaysia’s stance regarding the Gaza and Palestine situation.

Datuk Azman Nasrudin will ask the Prime Minister to explain development obstacles facing Malay reserved land in Kuala Lumpur like Kampung Baru.

His question focuses on how overlapping ownership and limited market value contribute to these development challenges.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah will inquire about the national carbon trading market ecosystem’s availability and progress.

He also seeks details about bilateral memoranda of understanding in the carbon credit market under Paris Agreement commitments.

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan will question the Prime Minister about the proposed separation of Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles.

William Leong Jee Keen will ask the Defence Minister about post-evaluation studies of the National Service Training Programme implementation.

The Hire-Purchase (Amendment) Bill 2025 will be tabled for first reading after the question-and-answer session.

Three parliamentary select committee chairmen will present reports on significant national issues.

These include the Putra Heights gas explosion incident and Malaysia’s groundwater resources potential.

Another report will address early childhood care and education development in Malaysia.

The current parliamentary session will continue for 35 days until December 4. – Bernama