Malaysia screens Conquer: Lahad Datu at Dili film festival

DILI: Malaysia has strengthened its cultural diplomacy with Timor-Leste by showcasing the action film Conquer: Lahad Datu at the 7th Dili International Film Festival.

The Malaysian Embassy in Dili reported that the screening at Platinum Cineplex in Timor Plaza attracted approximately 170 spectators and lasted 120 minutes.

Directed by Zulkarnaen Azhar, the film draws inspiration from the real-life 2013 Lahad Datu standoff and highlights the bravery of Malaysian security forces.

The embassy stated that this partnership forms part of its ongoing cultural diplomacy efforts to showcase Malaysia’s vibrant film industry.

This collaboration aims to foster mutual understanding and closer ties between Malaysia and Timor-Leste through cinematic exchange.

Now in its seventh edition, the festival runs from September 25 to October 12, 2025, featuring more than 70 films.

The event operates under the patronage of Timorese President Dr José Ramos-Horta, supporting cultural expression through cinema.

Malaysia previously screened Airforce The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa at last year’s festival, which received positive audience response. – Bernama