Malaysia secures RM2.97b digital investments from China

PUTRAJAYA:** Malaysia has secured RM2.97 billion in confirmed digital investments from leading Chinese technology firms, paving the way for over 6,800 high-value digital jobs nationwide, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced.

The investments, secured during a high-level mission to China led by Gobind, reinforce Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in digital transformation.

The mission, held alongside the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 in Shanghai, resulted in strategic partnerships with major Chinese tech players.

Companies such as Baidu (via Wisetech), Tsing Digital, iSoftStone, Inspur Group, China Mobile International, and China Unicom have pledged support for Malaysia’s digital ambitions.

These firms bring advanced technologies and expertise to strengthen Malaysia’s tech ecosystem.

“The mission demonstrated the strength of the Malaysia Digital (MD) initiative, which continues to attract high-quality investments aligned with national priorities,“ Gobind said.

He noted that MD Status recognitions and partnerships are enhancing Malaysia’s global digital competitiveness while creating opportunities in Selangor, Johor, and Perak.

Gobind urged Chinese firms to establish more innovation centres in Malaysia, reinforcing the country’s ambition to become ASEAN’s digital innovation hub.

He emphasised the need for new tech-based ecosystems, including autonomous mobility platforms and a national command centre to support smart city development.

“Digital technologies are reshaping society, and Malaysia is leading with a values-based approach,“ he said.

He highlighted the growing role of AI agents—intelligent systems capable of autonomous decision-making—as key drivers of modern digital transformation.

To ensure responsible AI deployment, Gobind proposed AI certification frameworks to align emerging technologies with national priorities and ethical safeguards.

He also announced Malaysia’s plan to launch the ASEAN AI Safety Network during its ASEAN chairmanship this year to harmonise regional governance.

“The world is entering the age of intelligence, and trust in AI systems is crucial,“ Gobind said. - Bernama