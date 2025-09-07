Malaysia secures RM450 million potential investments from Netherlands

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has secured 450 million ringgit in potential investments from the Netherlands during a recent trade mission.

These investments will focus on Malaysia’s electrical and electronics sector along with machinery manufacturing industries.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated these investments will strengthen Malaysia’s high-technology manufacturing capabilities.

The investments are expected to create skilled employment opportunities and enhance research collaboration in semiconductor technologies.

They will also support development in renewable energy and Industry 4.0 applications across various sectors.

Minister Zafrul emphasized this achievement aligns with Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy implementation.

The mission brings Malaysia closer to its 500 billion ringgit investment target for high-value semiconductor and E&E sectors by 2030.

During the mission, Minister Zafrul met with key Dutch semiconductor development agencies including Brabant Regional Development Cooperation.

He also engaged with East Netherlands Development Agency and Brainport Industries during the visit.

These meetings aimed to strengthen industrial partnerships and enhance supply chain resilience between both nations.

The minister highlighted Malaysia’s reliability as Southeast Asia’s hub for European semiconductor supply chains.

The visit featured the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Cooperation on Semiconductor Industry in The Hague.

Minister Zafrul and Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans signed the agreement on September 5.

This memorandum reinforces Malaysia’s strategic position within the global semiconductor supply chain network.

The mission reflects Malaysia’s broader strategy to attract quality investments and deepen international economic partnerships.

It supports Malaysia’s long-term competitiveness within global technology supply chains across multiple sectors.

The Netherlands remains Malaysia’s largest export destination within the European Union during 2024.

Total bilateral trade reached 41.26 billion ringgit, making the Netherlands Malaysia’s second-largest EU trading partner.

Bilateral trade continues growing strongly, increasing 15.9% to 25.76 billion ringgit from January to July 2025.

The Netherlands ranks as Malaysia’s fourth largest investor with 314 manufacturing projects worth 103.8 billion ringgit.

These investments have created 55,053 job opportunities in Malaysia as of June 2025. – Bernama