PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is regarded by other countries as one of the most peaceful nations, with impressive economic growth in the ASEAN region, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this positive perception was conveyed by leaders from six countries during his recent visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and China.

Anwar added that world leaders also view Malaysia as a model nation due to its multi-racial and multi-religious society, which upholds a strong spirit of unity.

“Outsiders observe (Malaysia), and they say this is one of the most complex countries to govern, with many ‘peels’, diverse races, but it possesses a spirit of unity and peace,“ he said at the launch of the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Anwar further noted that other countries also regard Malaysia as one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN region.

“Protect this with all the might you have, preserve this peace and unity, and work hard with courage to ensure that not only do we survive but also excel as a great nation,” he said.

The inaugural Putrajaya FOI, organised by the Higher Education Ministry, is being held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre from Nov 27 to 29.

This initiative aims to popularise ideas and higher education on a large scale while promoting Malaysia as a hub for intellectual discourse and innovation at the regional and global levels.