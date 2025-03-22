TUARAN: Malaysia’s selection as the ASEAN Chair for 2025 is an indicator that reflects the trust and recognition of the international community towards the country’s leadership capabilities and potential.

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that since taking office, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has successfully restored Malaysia’s position on the world stage.

“All of this is an indicator that Malaysia’s economic growth is on the right track under Anwar’s leadership.

“This is an achievement to be extremely proud of. Moreover, the country’s economic growth is very encouraging, with foreign investors flocking to bring investments worth billions of ringgit,“ he said in his speech at the MADANI Breaking of Fast event at Padang Istiadat today.

The event was also attended by Anwar, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The Chief Minister said that Anwar is also frequently invited to various international forum events to present the country’s views on issues concerning the interests of the international community.

He said that this is a sign of the high spirit of tolerance and strong unity, which remains key to the cohesion and strength of the people in the country, allowing them to continue enjoying life in a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous environment.

In addition, Hajiji said that the state government continues to intensify programmes to assist the poor in Sabah this year, including providing a monthly aid of RM300 per person for one year, benefiting 100,000 recipients.

A total of 3,000 units of Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya will also be built this year for the hardcore poor, along with an initiative to provide employment to Head of Households (KIR), and a RM600 subsidy for airfares to Sabah students studying in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Labuan.

He added that students at local institutions of higher learning (IPT) who wish to return to their hometowns will also be given RM300 each, and the state government’s scholarship allocation has increased from RM50 million to RM128 million this year.

“Last year, the state government spent around RM470 million on human capital development and education,“ he said.