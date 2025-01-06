TOKYO: Malaysia has shared its experience and direction in implementing dual 5G networks with countries in the Asia Pacific region through its participation in the Asia Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) 2025, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is leading the country’s delegation to APT-MM for the first time from May 30 to 31, said that at the same time, focus was also given to efforts to address online security issues that are a challenge for many countries, as well as the National Digital Network (JENDELA) infrastructure programme.

“(This) meeting can certainly provide an opportunity for us to bring and show other countries what we have achieved through the programmes and ideas we have.

“Our experience in implementing the 5G network first as a single network, then as a dual network and our experience implementing large projects such as JENDELA as well as the project point of presence,“ he told Bernama, here.

Fahmi also stressed that there is a need for regulatory bodies from APT member countries to emphasise aspects of online supervision and security, including online gambling and cyber fraud issues in the region.

“One of the ideas I put forward is the need for senior officers to meet every year, and it is appropriate to hold a workshop for countries in the Asia Pacific region to state the problems faced and how these issues are resolved.

“Perhaps we can share our experiences, lessons, solutions that have been implemented, which can be adopted by other countries,“ he explained.

Also held in conjunction with this meeting were a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Asia Pacific countries, as well as international organisations responsible for the telecommunications industry.

During this APT-MM 2025, Fahmi held bilateral meetings with delegations from host Japan, Indonesia, Fiji, China, Iran, Australia, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the GSM Association (GSMA).

According to Fahmi, there is a need for agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to closely examine the legal aspects and implementation of efforts to regulate online safety, as is done by Australia.

“We have conveyed to Australia, and we hope that a team from Malaysia will be able to go there or hold online discussions so that we can examine and evaluate.

“Besides the steps they have taken, there are things that we can learn to consider, to see if they are suitable to be implemented in Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia also expressed its intention to continue its membership as a council member in the ITU for the 2027-2030 session.

“We have also conveyed to the ministers, counterparts that I have held bilateral meetings with and we hope that friends of Malaysia will be able to support our presence in ITU Council,“ he added.

The APT-MM 2025 edition also saw the launch of the ‘Tokyo Statement 2025’, which emphasises six priorities: digital connectivity, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, trust and security, digital inclusion and capacity building, environmental sustainability, and regional and international cooperation.

Themed “Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable, Inclusive and Equitable Digital Transformation in the Asia-Pacific”, APT-MM 2025 brings together 31 member countries and 19 affiliates comprising governments, regulators and private agencies from the Asia-Pacific region.