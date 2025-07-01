PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore have established partnership on climate action through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Collaborative Approaches under Article 6, Paragraph 2 of the Paris Agreement.

Ministry Of Natural Resources And Environmental Sustainability (NRES) in a statement said the MoU was signed by its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong yesterday.

The statement said both ministers later exchanged the MoU at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat today witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Both countries look forward to establishing a binding bilateral agreement and affirmed their continued partnership for sustainable growth and environmental stewardship, NRES said.