Malaysia strengthens sustainability foothold at COP29 as country assumes ASEAN chair in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Pavilion at the ongoing 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, marks the country’s steadfast commitment to sustainability as it prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

Aligned with the pavilion’s theme of ‘Shift for Sustainability - Climate Action Now!’, the country showcases its key climate action milestones, advocates for stronger intergovernmental cooperation on green initiatives, and promotes the country’s advanced sustainable practices on the global stage.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) secretary-general, Datuk Dr Ching Thoo Kim said as the global climate crisis demands a unified approach, they are committed to their comprehensive strategy emphasising climate-conscious policies and sustainable economic growth that benefit the people and economies of all ASEAN nations.

“We aim to foster deeper collaborations to tackle these shared environmental challenges and hope to enhance regional resilience by implementing effective climate solutions,” he said in a statement today.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP29’s Blue Zone highlighted the country’s commitment to climate finance resilience, renewable energy, carbon markets, biodiversity protection, youth empowerment, and a strong circular economy.

It was spearheaded by the NRES in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the executing agency, and supported by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF), Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd (FGV), SD Guthrie Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB), Kloth Wear and De Carton.

COP29 runs from Nov 11 to 22 and is set to ignite transformative conversations by gathering prominent local and international speakers to feature keynotes and panel discussions including cross-border negotiations, addressing environmental challenges, promoting resilient initiatives and securing a more sustainable future for Malaysia and around Southeast Asia.