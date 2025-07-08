Cross-agency action needed to tackle Kelantan drug crisis

KOTA BHARU: Strategic and coordinated efforts across multiple agencies are urgently needed to address Kelantan’s worsening drug abuse crisis, according to the Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam). Zamakhshari Muhamad, Kelantan Pemadam chairman, stressed that tackling the issue cannot rely on a single entity but must involve government bodies and local communities.

Kelantan currently ranks third in drug abuse cases nationwide, trailing only Johor and Selangor. Zamakhshari highlighted that the state’s drug abuse rate stands at 1,130 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in Malaysia. The recent arrest of a beauty entrepreneur linked to a RM6.16 million methamphetamine seizure further underscores the severity of the problem.

The state’s border location facilitates drug trafficking, complicating enforcement efforts. Zamakhshari noted that Kelantan police conduct regular operations in high-risk districts and border areas. Meanwhile, agencies are collaborating to develop a more effective action plan.

The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) faces growing challenges with new psychoactive substances and rising Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) use among youth. Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah emphasized the need for integrated solutions, including education, rehabilitation, and community empowerment. - Bernama