KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia unequivocally condemns the latest declaration by the Israeli Zionist regime to further escalate its military aggression in Gaza, despite ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the regime’s deliberate pursuit of mass killings, starvation, and mass displacement of the people of Gaza under the guise of “voluntary transfer”, while coercing other nations to accept expelled Palestinians, constitutes flagrant violations of international law.

“Malaysia calls on the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council, to demand that the Israeli regime end these atrocities and uphold international law.

“Malaysia stands in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom, dignity, and statehood,” the ministry stated.

Malaysia reaffirms its principled position that Palestine must be recognised as an independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and granted full membership in the United Nations as an equal among nations.

Nearly 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza, most of whom have already been displaced multiple times, continue to face unrelenting starvation, bombardment, and the looming threat of permanent expulsion.

Israel’s stated intention to maintain a long-term military presence in Gaza only reinforces its policy of occupation of the Palestinian land.