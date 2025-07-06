PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia supports the measures taken by Thailand and Cambodia in addressing the border dispute involving both countries.

Anwar said that Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN 2025, is prepared to follow the development of the negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia that is slated for June 14, in addition to providing the cooperation required in the talks.

“I spoke with both the Prime Ministers (of Thailand and Cambodia)... they have taken several measures that we support, namely the June 14 talks regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute.

“I’m ready to follow and provide the cooperation (that is) required. So far, both governments have taken the stance of continuing negotiations amicably,” he told the media after performing the solat sunat Aidiladha with about 15,000 congregants at Masjid Putra here today.

On May 28, Thai and Cambodian troops were involved in a brief skirmish in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, which reportedly resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.



Cambodia has since announced its intention to bring the border dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Thailand, meanwhile, has reportedly reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue peacefully in accordance with international law, as well as existing agreements and memoranda with Cambodia.

Following the tension, the two neighbours have agreed to discuss the issue through the Joint Boundary Commission scheduled to be held in Phnom Penh on June 14.

This is expected to be a crucial step towards a peaceful long-term resolution between the two ASEAN neighbouring countries.