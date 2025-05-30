Malaysia takes helm of UN-Habitat Assembly

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has been elected president of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2026–2029 term.

The announcement was made yesterday during the Election of Officers of the Bureau at the UN-Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

The appointment – received by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming – marks a historic milestone as Malaysia assumes the presidency from Mexico, which represented Latin America and the Caribbean in the previous term.

Malaysia will also serve on the UN-Habitat Executive Board for the same term, jointly with the United Arab Emirates, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

“We take on this role as president together with our esteemed colleagues from the United Arab Emirates. The shared commitment symbolises regional solidarity and dedication to urban sustainability,” said Nga in his acceptance speech.

“Together, we will ensure that this assembly bridges global ambition with local realities. To strengthen multilateralism and the Habitat Agenda, we call on member states to redouble their efforts in implementing the New Urban Agenda,” he added.

With the presidency, Malaysia will have the opportunity to set global priorities on sustainable city development and urbanisation beginning next year.

Nga described the appointment as a significant recognition of Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable urban development, including its progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, with 53% of indicators already being tracked at the local level.

“This is a shared glory for all Malaysians. In co-presidency with the UAE, we stand ready to lead with integrity, inclusivity and dedication to the principles of the United Nations.”

Echoing the sentiment, UAE Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, said:

“It is a great honour for the United Arab Emirates to be elected to the presidency of the UN-Habitat Assembly and to serve jointly with Malaysia on the Executive Board. This collaboration reflects strategic coordination and a shared purpose for a better future.”

The UN-Habitat Assembly is the UN’s highest decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements. Convening every four years, it sets key priorities for UN-Habitat’s work. The agency operates in over 70 countries focusing on areas such as urban legislation, land and governance, urban planning and design, basic services, slum upgrading, housing and disaster recovery.