KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) aims to attract 1.7 million participants for the Malaysia Techlympics 2025 and will extend its reach to international participants in a science, technology and innovation (STI) competition.

MOSTI said in a statement today that the programme, organised through the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd focuses on promoting interest, instilling a strong STI culture among students and youths, and helping to shape a future-ready generation.

“The initiative includes inclusivity, an effort on widening access and equity by reaching underserved communities and remote areas through targeted outreach initiatives,“ it said.

The programme will introduce more artificial intelligence (AI)-focused competitions and activities, encouraging future generations to explore and develop expertise in the field as AI plays a crucial role in the future economy.

Malaysia Techlympics 2025 is aligned with national and global priorities through support for the National STI Policy 2021-2030 and the Malaysia MADANI vision, with the aim to build high-impact local technological capacity.

The competition is open to participants aged seven to 30 and will be carried out in phases, starting at the school level, continuing with zonal screenings across six main regions and progressing to the national finals, which is scheduled to take place in November.