Malaysia, Thailand boost border security to curb illegal crossings

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia and Thailand are intensifying joint efforts to enhance border security, focusing on shutting down illegal crossings in the Sungai Golok–Rantau Panjang area. This move aims to curb smuggling, undocumented migration, and criminal activities along the shared boundary.

Narathiwat Province deputy governor Wichan Chaisetsumpan confirmed ongoing discussions between Thai and Malaysian authorities to implement long-term solutions. “The Sungai Golok Municipal Council has held multiple meetings with Malaysian officials to address these challenges. We are confident in gradually resolving this issue for the safety of border communities,“ he told Bernama.

The Thai government has already closed several illegal routes, particularly near the Narathiwat-Kelantan border. However, some crossings remain conditionally open under strict monitoring to prevent misuse. “Certain routes are temporarily accessible when necessary, but surveillance ensures no illegal activities occur,“ Wichan added.

Since December 2024, Kelantan police have sealed multiple major illegal crossings along Sungai Golok, especially in Rantau Panjang, following reports of smuggling and undocumented migrant movements. Authorities from both nations continue coordinated patrols and intelligence-sharing to maintain border integrity. - Bernama