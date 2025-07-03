Malaysia, Thailand committed to shared success – PM ANwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Thailand will continue to strive to achieve success together and also for the ASEAN region, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said that during a phone conversation today with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, they discussed several key issues concerning both countries.

“This included border issues, such as at Sungai Golok, involving the Thai government’s commitment to funding post-flood development projects. Also discussed was a stronger commitment to water flow control cooperation to mitigate flood risks and new flood mitigation initiatives for coastal management and protection.

“We also deliberated on commitments related to the peace dialogue process in southern Thailand, including the appointment of a new chief negotiator,” he said in the post.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Anwar emphasised that strong cooperation between the Federal Government and state governments must continue to be enhanced for the well-being of the people.

He said this was a key point he stressed during separate meetings today with Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“I reminded them that all short- and long-term planning must prioritise the people’s interests, who are eager for development, without neglecting humanitarian principles. Governance must uphold justice, enforce the law fairly, and operate transparently,” he said.

In the same post, Anwar also stated that he had received an official invitation from the Perlis Menteri Besar for the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the reign of His Royal Highness Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail, scheduled for April 17.