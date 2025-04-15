Malaysia to advocate for sustainable policies across ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is fully invested in driving the green transition not only within its borders but across Southeast Asia, and will continue to advocate for sustainable policies, technologies and practices that benefit the entire region.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said one of the key pillars of the transition was the renewable energy workforce.

“In 2019, Malaysia employed 54,300 workers in the solar industry, making us the leading country in ASEAN for solar photovoltaics (PV) employment. This number is expected to grow further with the launch of the Fifth Large Scale Solar (LSS5) programme set to commence in 2025,” he said in his virtual keynote address at the 5th German-Malaysian Business Forum here today.

Nik Nazmi said skilled workforce was essential to supporting the growth of Malaysia’s renewable energy sector, particularly in solar and hydroelectric power, two areas where the country has made tremendous strides.

“As we continue to expand our renewable energy capabilities, our workforce will remain at the heart of this transformation,” he added.

Nik Nazmi said Malaysia has established itself as a major international hub for PV component manufacturing, with six out of the world’s ten largest solar PV companies operating within its borders.

Positioned in the “sun belt”, Malaysia benefits from abundant solar resources, making it an ideal location for solar energy production, he added.

Nik Nazmi said the progress would be possible with a clear and ambitious policy framework, such as the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which served as a critical framework for Malaysia’s energy transition over the next several decades.

Coupled with the country’s skilled workforce in electronics and semiconductors, robust infrastructure, and a reliable power supply, Malaysia offers a strong foundation for the global solar industry.

“These advantages have attracted leading international companies, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a key player in the global renewable energy supply chain and driving innovation in solar technology,” Nik Nazmi said.

The Malaysian government recognised that the country could not achieve its green energy goals alone.

“That is why we are actively engaged in regional initiatives such as the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) project, which aims to enhance cross-border electricity trade and integrate renewable energy sources across Southeast Asia,” he said.

By participating in the APG, Nik Nazmi said Malaysia is helping to create a more interconnected and secure energy network for the entire ASEAN region.

He added that the project would enable the country to share renewable energy more efficiently, allowing countries like Malaysia to import and export clean energy while ensuring regional energy security.

“This is a perfect example of how regional integration can play a pivotal role in achieving the green energy transition and enhancing the resilience of our energy systems,” Nik Nazmi said.