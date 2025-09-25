Malaysia to boost film exports via ASEAN ministerial talks

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will soon hold discussions with his ASEAN counterparts to explore wider opportunities for Malaysian films in the regional market.

This initiative follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive to intensify efforts strengthening local films internationally.

“The Prime Minister has instructed me to hold discussions with counterparts in ASEAN countries to ensure that Malaysian films in particular can go further,” Fahmi stated at the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly.

He confirmed that his ministry would arrange the necessary meetings and discussions promptly.

Discussions will address challenges faced by film producers and distributors while facilitating smoother entry for Malaysian films into ASEAN markets.

Fahmi suggested that film exchanges could become reciprocal, with ASEAN countries sending their productions to Malaysia.

“So we will discuss this although there are economic and free market aspects; at the same time, we may want to work on sending several films abroad,” he explained.

The government supports the creative industry through a RM31 million allocation under the Creative Content Fund, covering 11 main schemes.

This fund has already realised 116 productions and created over 2,600 job opportunities.

Fahmi highlighted the internationally successful film The Fox King, directed by Woo Ming Jin, which received fund support.

He expressed confidence that such efforts would continue strengthening Malaysia’s creative industry. – Bernama