Penang ranks among top 10 travel destinations in Asia for 2025

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has earned a prestigious spot among the ‘Top 10 Travel Destinations in Asia for 2025’ according to the American travel publication Smart Travel Asia.

The recognition underscores the island’s increasing popularity as an essential stop for globetrotters.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai announced that Penang achieved the seventh position on this notable list.

Kuala Lumpur and Sabah also featured prominently, securing the eighth and tenth places respectively.

Wong shared the news on his Facebook page, congratulating Penang on its achievement.

He detailed that Bangkok in Thailand claimed the top spot, with Tokyo and Bali tying for second place.

Other Asian destinations celebrated in the ranking include Chiang Mai in third position.

Seoul and Luang Prabang were joint fourth, while Hong Kong, Phuket, and Rajasthan shared fifth place.

The accolades for Penang extended beyond the destination award to include two of its hotels.

The Eastern and Oriental Hotel Penang was honoured as one of the top 10 wedding hotels in Asia.

Shangri-La’s Rasa Sayang Resort and Spa gained recognition as a top 10 family hotel on the continent.

These awards collectively emphasise Penang’s growing reputation for high-quality tourism experiences.

The dual honours position Penang as a leading choice for both romantic getaways and family vacations.

This positive recognition is expected to provide a substantial boost to the state’s tourism industry. – Bernama