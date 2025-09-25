New TVET commission to strengthen Malaysia’s skills training ecosystem

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to establish the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Commission to strengthen institutional regulation and coordination.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the decision following the second meeting of the National TVET Council for 2025, which he chaired.

He stated that the proposal for the commission resulted from discussions including the KEB 2024 retreat, the 13th Malaysia Plan document, and previous council meetings.

“The TVET Commission will serve as a dedicated entity functioning as the main regulatory body for TVET in Malaysia,” Ahmad Zahid said in a statement.

The commission will operate as a single regulatory body responsible for formulating national TVET policies and strategies.

It will oversee the registration of TVET institutions, skill standards, centralised student intake, and big data management.

The body will also monitor institutional performance, evaluate programme outcomes, and recommend interventions to central agencies.

“The establishment of the TVET Commission is aligned with the government’s aspiration to position TVET as a premier choice for education and career pathways,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid confirmed that townhall sessions and stakeholder engagements with industry players will occur over the next six months to realise the commission’s establishment.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making TVET a mainstream education pathway and a driver of a skills-based economy.

New enrolments in TVET programmes increased to 212,022 in 2024 from 175,780 the previous year.

“I believe the success of TVET requires tripartite cooperation between the government, TVET institutions and industry,” Ahmad Zahid noted.

He emphasised that TVET graduates must be equipped with strategic skills in artificial intelligence, data centre management, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles.

The National TVET Council meeting outlined the direction to position Malaysia as a regional TVET hub by 2030, aligning with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration. – Bernama