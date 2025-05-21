LANGKAWI: Malaysia will increase investments in advanced surveillance technologies, including the deployment of autonomous unmanned vehicles (AUVs) to further strengthen its maritime security.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the country will also enhance intelligence-sharing mechanisms and conduct more joint naval exercises with trusted international partners to ensure preparedness against emerging threats.

“Malaysia will continue to enhance its naval and maritime enforcement capabilities to protect our national interests.

“In addition, we must keep pace with the rise of emerging and disruptive technologies that can optimise our ability to address maritime concerns,” he said in his keynote address at the Malaysia Maritime Conference (MMC), held in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) here today.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia will also continue to strengthen its legal framework to combat illegal fishing, marine pollution, and encroachments by foreign vessels.

He added that by reinforcing enforcement mechanisms, Malaysia aims to ensure accountability and deter illicit maritime activities.

“True economic prosperity cannot be achieved without maritime security. Both traditional and non-traditional threats - including illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, piracy, smuggling, and marine pollution, continue to challenge our sovereignty,” he said.

He also pointed out that disruptions to global supply chains, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and evolving security threats further underscore the need for a strong and coordinated maritime defence posture.

Mohamed Khaled highlighted the role of emerging technologies, particularly the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis, maritime threat monitoring, and undersea research and exploration.

On the conference, he said it must serve as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships, and refining forward-looking policies to position Malaysia as a leading maritime nation.