Malaysia to continue mediating Thailand-Cambodia border conflict

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will persist as a mediator in resolving the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed.

Both nations have requested Malaysia’s coordination to uphold ceasefire terms, Anwar stated during the Budget 2026 Engagement Session.

Minor issues remain but are expected to be resolved soon, he added.

Earlier, Anwar met Cambodia’s Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit.

The ASEAN Defence Attaché Observer Team will monitor the border without full ASEAN intervention, Anwar clarified.

China and the US are not involved in monitoring but may provide logistical aid if needed, he noted.

The conflict has displaced 300,000 civilians, now relocated to safer zones, Anwar emphasised.

Defence ministers are finalising details to sustain the ceasefire and reactivate border committees.

Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces swiftly negotiated with counterparts after the July 28 ceasefire, Anwar acknowledged.

Daily discussions with Cambodian and Thai leaders ensure progress, he concluded. - Bernama