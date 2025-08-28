ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS has unveiled a new Bespoke collection, the Spectre Inspired by Primavera, a poetic celebration of spring reimagined through the marque’s ultra-luxury electric coupe. Taking its name from the Italian word for spring, the series captures the delicacy, optimism and vitality of the season in a range of highly personalised commissions.

The collection is offered in three unique interpretations – Evanescent, Reverie and Blossom – each reflecting a different facet of spring’s character. Commissioning is open until early next year, with the first deliveries scheduled to coincide with the season itself in 2026.

At the heart of the design is the cherry blossom, a symbol of renewal and transience, which has been translated into both exterior and interior details. Each motif began as a hand-sketched drawing by a Rolls-Royce Bespoke designer before being digitised and applied to the coachwork, cabin trim and other fine details. On the outside, the cars are defined by a hand-painted Coachline depicting a blossoming branch, complemented by a new 23-inch alloy wheel design inspired by the shape of a flower in bloom.

The theme continues inside, where cherry blossom motifs appear on illuminated treadplates, embroidered headrests and, most strikingly, across the fascia and centre console. These wooden panels are etched with a laser-engraved bough motif, a process perfected after 37 variations in density and a specialised sanding technique to preserve the richness of the polished Blackwood surface.