ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS has unveiled a new Bespoke collection, the Spectre Inspired by Primavera, a poetic celebration of spring reimagined through the marque’s ultra-luxury electric coupe. Taking its name from the Italian word for spring, the series captures the delicacy, optimism and vitality of the season in a range of highly personalised commissions.
The collection is offered in three unique interpretations – Evanescent, Reverie and Blossom – each reflecting a different facet of spring’s character. Commissioning is open until early next year, with the first deliveries scheduled to coincide with the season itself in 2026.
At the heart of the design is the cherry blossom, a symbol of renewal and transience, which has been translated into both exterior and interior details. Each motif began as a hand-sketched drawing by a Rolls-Royce Bespoke designer before being digitised and applied to the coachwork, cabin trim and other fine details. On the outside, the cars are defined by a hand-painted Coachline depicting a blossoming branch, complemented by a new 23-inch alloy wheel design inspired by the shape of a flower in bloom.
The theme continues inside, where cherry blossom motifs appear on illuminated treadplates, embroidered headrests and, most strikingly, across the fascia and centre console. These wooden panels are etched with a laser-engraved bough motif, a process perfected after 37 variations in density and a specialised sanding technique to preserve the richness of the polished Blackwood surface.
To complete the effect, each car incorporates celestial references inspired by spring’s constellations in the northern hemisphere. The Starlight Doors feature 4,796 fibre-optic lights hand-set into the panels, while the Illuminated Fascia integrates more than 5,500 individual ‘stars’ arranged in an abstract constellation surrounding the Spectre wordmark.
The three variants each embody a distinctive interpretation of the season. Evanescent reflects the fleeting beauty of wildflowers through a Crystal over Arctic White exterior highlighted with vivid Turchese detailing on the coachline, brake callipers and pinstripe wheel centres. The theme continues inside, where Grace White leather is offset by Turchese accents and a flash of Chartreuse piping.
Reverie captures the spiritual essence of spring as a season of renewal and awakening. Its Duck Egg Blue exterior is paired with Forge Yellow detailing, from the coachline and cherry blossom motif to the callipers and wheel centres. Inside, the combination of Grace White and Charles Blue leather is lifted with vibrant Forge Yellow highlights, creating a serene, dreamlike atmosphere.
Finally, Blossom celebrates spring’s moment of brilliance in bloom. Finished in Velvet Orchid Metallic, it evokes the richness of early blossoms, with Forge Yellow accents bringing a touch of sunlight across the coachline, wheel details and brake callipers. The interior is equally expressive, pairing Grace White leather with Peony Pink accents and Forge Yellow piping for a lively, seasonal flourish.
Rolls-Royce describes the Spectre Inspired by Primavera as a tribute to the fleeting beauty of spring, captured and preserved in the permanence of a Bespoke commission. Each model is a singular expression of the season, a rolling work of art that unites craftsmanship, symbolism and nature’s vitality within the brand’s first fully electric model.