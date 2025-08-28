From Oyen to Kakak Bomba to patriotic boy — Parade practice videos spark joy among M’sians

AS National Day draws near, TikTok has been flooded with videos from parade practice sessions — and Malaysians can’t get enough of the wholesome and patriotic moments.

In one viral clip, an officer from Angkatan Pertahanan Awam (APM) was spotted cutely holding a cat during practice, instantly melting hearts online.

ALSO READ: Good weather forecast for first day of National Day parade rehearsal

Netizens jokingly asked which unit the cat was from, while one called Marvelous Misya quipped, “Wah, this year we have an Oyen (in the parade)!”

“How much salary does the Oyen get?” amalina asked jokingly.

Another TikTok video showcased the ever-popular Abang and Kakak Bomba marching in unison, sparking a wave of admiration in the comments section.

Many netizens praised the Kakak Bomba, with one remarking on how pretty they looked in their uniforms.

Another adorable video showed a little boy belting out the patriotic songs with full spirit, though his serious expression had netizens in stitches.

The caption teased, “Is that patriotic spirit or are you just letting out your anger, dik? Who are you mad at, I wonder?” — leaving many amused at his fiery passion.

“Oh nooo... this kid of mine... way too hyper (like on a sugar rush)!” Azlinzan Azahar, the mother of the boy commented.

“Little one, what are you so mad about? Why so fierce, shouting like that? So cute — bet at home after school you’re the first one to fall asleep,” another user called Nur Najiya wrote.

With just days to go before the grand celebration, these behind-the-scenes glimpses have amplified the excitement — and Malaysians online are already feeling the Merdeka spirit.