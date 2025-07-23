Malaysia to fast-track 4,352 healthcare job vacancies, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will expedite the filling of 4,352 positions at healthcare facilities this year, including contract appointments for doctors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

He said the move comes in response to the urgent needs within the country’s healthcare sector.

“There have been complaints about critical vacancies, particularly involving doctors.

“So we’ve decided that while services must improve, there is also a clear need to bring in new and contract doctors,” he said.

Anwar made the remarks during a special announcement, broadcast live across major television channels and social media platforms. - Bernama