Malaysia to launch Senior Citizens Action Plan 2026–2030 on Oct 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will launch the National Senior Citizens Action Plan 2026–2030 on Oct 5, in conjunction with the National Senior Citizens Day celebration, said Social Welfare Department deputy director-general Rosmahwati Ishak.

Speaking at the Living Your Golden Years: Leaving No Malaysians Behind Forum & Exhibition 2025 today, she said the action plan is part of preparations for the country’s transition into an aged nation.

“It will serve as a comprehensive roadmap to safeguard the dignity, security and well-being of older persons. Among the strategies outlined are efforts to expand awareness programmes on ageing issues, the rights of senior citizens and the responsibilities of children,” she said.

She added that the Economy Ministry is also preparing the Ageing National Agenda, which focuses on medium- and long-term socio-economic development plans to address the challenges of an ageing population.

By 2030, 15% of Malaysians will be aged 60 and above, placing the nation in the aged category.

Rosmahwati said this demographic shift is not just a statistic but a call to action to ensure that every Malaysian can grow old with dignity, security and inclusion.

“Our older persons are the pillars of wisdom, the keepers of culture, and the storytellers of our nation’s history. It is our duty as a society to ensure that they live not in fear or neglect, but in peace, safety and happiness,” she added.