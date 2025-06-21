KUALA LUMPUR: The government has completed the administrative (sunset) review and made an affirmative final determination to continue imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of cold rolled coils (CRC) of iron or non-alloy steel (over 1,300mm wide) from China and Japan, excluding those used for automotive and transformer finwall applications, or tin mill black plate.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said the rate of anti-dumping duties for the Chinese companies are; Angang Steel Company Limited at 4.82 per cent, Maanshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (4.76 per cent), Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd (8.74 per cent), and other producers and exporters (26.38 per cent).

“The rate of AD duties for Japanese producers and exporters will be imposed at 26.39 per cent.

“The Royal Malaysian Customs Department will enforce the collection of the anti-dumping duties on the imports of the subject merchandise for a period of five years, effective from June 23, 2025 to June 22, 2030,“ it said in a statement today.

MITI also noted that the government has made a negative final determination to terminate the imposition of anti-dumping duties and the investigations on the imports of the subject merchandise originating or exported from South Korea and Vietnam, effective from June 23, 2025.

“Interested parties such as local producers, importers, foreign producers and exporters and associations related to the administrative (sunset) review can have access to the non-confidential version of the final determination report by submitting a written request to MITI director of trade practices section,“ it said.