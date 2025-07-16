Police to facilitate Turun Anwar rally despite no prior notice

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will still facilitate the upcoming Himpunan Turun Anwar rally on July 26, despite organisers no longer being required to submit prior notice.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed this, emphasising that the police will ensure safety and order even without advance details.

The Federal Court recently ruled Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 unconstitutional, removing the obligation for organisers to notify authorities beforehand. Saifuddin acknowledged this has made security planning more challenging.

“If organisers were still required to inform the police, we would at least know the venue and expected crowd size, allowing us to deploy personnel accordingly,“ he said.

Despite the difficulties, he assured that PDRM will handle security professionally. He reminded participants to follow existing laws, including avoiding dangerous weapons, inflammatory speeches, and involving children in the gathering.

“If police take action, don’t claim your freedom has been violated because the relevant laws still apply,“ he added.

The minister stressed that the government respects democratic expression but expects compliance with legal boundaries.

The Federal Court’s July 1 ruling found that penalising organisers for not giving prior notice was unconstitutional, as it amounted to a prohibition rather than a permissible restriction. - Bernama