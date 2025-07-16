2,467 domestic violence cases reported in Malaysia this year

PETALING JAYA: A total of 2,467 domestic violence cases were reported nationwide as of April this year, following 7,116 cases recorded in 2024, according to police data.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pic) said Terengganu recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases relative to population, with 379 cases last year. As of April this year, the state reported 104 cases, compared to 130 during the same period in 2024.

“Although there has been a slight decline, the figures still warrant serious attention. Many victims remain hidden, afraid to come forward due to fear, shame, or not knowing where to seek help,” she said during the Women’s Well-being Advocacy Programme @Domestic Violence (Aku Wanita@KRT) in Terengganu, today.

Noraini stressed that domestic violence is not merely a private issue but a criminal offence and a violation of human rights that silently threatens family well-being.

“Abuse remains widespread and often goes beyond physical harm. Many victims endure emotional, sexual, economic, and psychological abuse, with long-term effects especially on women and children,” she said.

She added that the ministry is committed to enhancing policies, laws, and support systems to better reach victims and communities.

As part of this effort, the Aku Wanita@KRT programme was created as a strategic platform to raise awareness and empower survivors.

“Through this programme, we explore the many facets of domestic violence with expert input, including stories from survivors who share their experiences to inspire others,” she said.

A key feature of the programme is ‘K-Chat’, a group therapy session involving survivors, trained counsellors, and facilitators to help participants process their trauma and rebuild confidence.

On May 17, the Women’s Development Department (JPW) organised a “Let’s Speak Up” forum in Papar, Sabah, attended by 700 participants, including 12 facilitators who conducted K-Chat sessions.

JPW also runs other advocacy programmes such as MATAHARI, which focuses on emotional resilience; IRIS, which promotes legal literacy and awareness of women’s rights; and Skuad WAJA, a volunteer initiative to support and empower women at the grassroots level.