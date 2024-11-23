Malaysia to strengthen ASEAN community, tackle regional challenges as ASEAN Chair 2025 - Mohamad

PUTRAJAYA: As the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chair for 2025, Malaysia has a key role in strengthening the ASEAN community and tackling complex regional challenges, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He added that it is hoped that Malaysia’s leadership in ASEAN will ensure it plays a bigger role in strengthening the organisation, especially in issues such as the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and tensions in the South China Sea.

“The ASEAN chairmanship will tend towards the ASEAN community and it needs its definition expanded and should empower partnerships between member nations.

“Wherever we go, bilateral meetings and such, the questions raised by our counterparts are the ways to restore Myanmar to a democratic government, what Malaysia intends to do about the chaotic world geopolitics,” he said as a panellist of the Ilmuwan Malaysia MADANI Forum entitled ‘Hala Tuju dan Strategi Kepengerusian ASEAN-Malaysia 2025’ held at Kompleks Seri Perdana here today.

The nearly two-hour long session featured Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as moderator while Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah and Perak Academy Honorary Fellow Bunn Nagara were fellow panellists.

Mohammad also expressed his concerns about the divisions among ASEAN countries, as several member nations have gravitated to different political ideologies, which could affect the grouping’s stability as an entity.

“ASEAN will come together again, we cannot stand alone, our economies are trading economies and if anything happens to ASEAN countries, the impact to Malaysia is there and we don’t want ASEAN to suffer the same fate as OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries) and NAM (Non-Aligned Movement).

“ASEAN is a bloc with a huge and very dynamic potential. The whole world is waiting for Malaysia to be the ASEAN Chair. Our duty is great, but Insya Allah, we can do it,” he said, as he highlighted Anwar’s involvement in building rapport with ASEAN member countries and at the global level previously.

ASEAN will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the setting up of the ASEAN Community and Malaysia intends to adopt the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which will set strategic priorities for the next 20 years to come.