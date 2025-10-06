Malaysia to table National AI Action Plan 2026-2030 in December

KUALA LUMPUR: The National AI Action Plan 2026-2030 is expected to be tabled in December this year, focusing on specific sectors and key areas such as governance, society and industry.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the plan, which is currently being developed by the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO), forms part of Malaysia’s readiness efforts to support the country’s aspiration of becoming an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven nation by 2030.

He stated that key areas under consideration include governance, building upon the existing Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics (AIGE) framework launched last year.

“What we want to do is to make sure that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision of creating an AI nation by the year 2030 is realised,“ he told Bernama after the United Kingdom-ASEAN AI Innovation Summit 2025 here today.

Gobind explained that the National AI Action Plan 2026-2030 will address the challenges faced by government, society, and industry sectors.

During his keynote speech, the minister announced that Malaysia is on track to become ASEAN’s data centre hub, projected to host two-thirds of regional capacity by 2035, supported by a world class 5G network.

He emphasized that strong infrastructure must be matched with trustworthy policies to ensure sustainable development.

Gobind highlighted that Malaysia has introduced a National Cloud Computing Policy this year to ensure a secure, sovereign, and sustainable cloud future.

The government is also currently drafting a digital trust and data security strategy to strengthen resilience further.

“We are also in the process of establishing a National Data Commission, which will have oversight on data governance in Malaysia, establishing trusted data flows and safeguarding data rights,“ he added.

Malaysia is expanding government digital data through a public sector data digitalisation policy and establishing a National Data Bank as a trusted repository of high quality datasets from various ministries and sectors. – Bernama