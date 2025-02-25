KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will strengthen law enforcement to address the influx of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) from developed countries, following challenges in controlling the entry of such waste, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He acknowledged that weaknesses in enforcement are among the main causes of this issue. However, he said it must be viewed in a broader context as it involves multiple agencies, including the Department of Environment, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“We do not deny this issue and are looking into it seriously. Previously, we amended the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127), increasing fines up to RM10 million with mandatory imprisonment.

“However, we recognise there is room for improvement in legislation, which is why we are reviewing a second phase of amendments to this Act,“ he told reporters after launching the enforcement of Act A1667 / the National Forestry (Federal Territory) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 and the iPayment system at Taman Eko-Rimba Kuala Lumpur today.

Nik Nazmi further said Malaysia has signed the Basel Convention to regulate e-waste and is collaborating with non-governmental organisations such as the Basel Action Network to take action against the uncontrolled disposal of waste.

Nik Nazmi noted that one of the main challenges is that the United States has not signed the Basel Convention, meaning e-waste exported from the country is not considered illegal.

“Additionally, after China tightened restrictions on e-waste imports, much of this waste was redirected to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines,“ he said.

Previously, media reports highlighted that Malaysia remains a dumping ground for e-waste from developed nations, including the United States, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, through the Federal Territory Forestry Department, is working to expand the size of Permanent Forest Reserves (HSK) in the Federal Territory by gazetting Bukit Dinding in Mukim Ulu Kelang, covering 20.05 hectares.

“Currently, the total area of HSK in the Federal Territory stands at 152.97 hectares, comprising 84.689 hectares in Kuala Lumpur and 68.281 hectares in Labuan.

“This gazettement will protect and preserve the area as green space, serving as a ‘green lung’ for its surroundings,“ he said.

Separately, Nik Nazmi said the iPayment system introduced at Taman Eko-Rimba Kuala Lumpur will enhance financial governance, prevent revenue leakage, and promote a cashless payment culture among the public.