Malaysia to voice firm Palestine stance during Trump ASEAN visit

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming visit of United States President Donald J. Trump to Malaysia in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit this month does not signal that Malaysia is compromising on or abandoning its commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said instead, the visit provides an important opportunity for Malaysia to leverage the ASEAN platform to deliver its message to Trump directly, openly and without reservation.

“Malaysia believes that maintaining a firm and consistent stance on the international stage demonstrates that the Palestinian issue has never ceased to be our priority.

“As long as injustice persists, Malaysia will continue to speak out, even in front of any superpower,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Reezal Merican, who is also Kepala Batas UMNO Division chief, reaffirmed that Malaysia will continue to uphold a clear position - rejecting all forms of oppression against the Palestinian people while fully supporting their right to independence and sovereignty.

“The visit of President Donald Trump to Malaysia is not at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or Malaysians, but part of Malaysia’s official duty as ASEAN Chair,” he said.

Recently, the Prime Minister said that Malaysia would use the diplomatic platform to continue voicing the Palestinian issue, and would maintain a firm stance in defending the truth, but in a strategic manner.

Apart from Trump, several world leaders from Asia, Europe, Canada, Africa and Latin America are also expected to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama