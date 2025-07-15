Malaysia trade growth on track for 4-5% target amid global uncertainties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s trade performance for 2025 is progressing as anticipated, with the government maintaining confidence in achieving its four to five per cent growth target.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed the outlook during a press conference on MITI’s second-quarter report card.

However, Tengku Zafrul cautioned that global trade is expected to slow in the second half of 2025 due to ongoing economic uncertainties.

“There is some front-loading, especially in the last five months, but given the Aug 1 deadline for US tariffs, we expect moderation to continue,“ he said.

The latest trade figures for June will be released this Friday, with the minister emphasising that Malaysia’s trade remains within projected ranges.

Bank Negara Malaysia forecasts trade growth at around five per cent, while the Ministry of Finance estimates a slightly lower 3.9 per cent.

MITI has secured RM25.6 billion in potential investments and RM30.8 billion in potential exports from recent trade missions.

Additionally, Malaysia signed a new free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in June, expected to generate RM14.4 billion in trade.

Regarding ongoing US tariff negotiations, Tengku Zafrul stated that discussions are progressing, with a focus on both tariff and non-tariff issues.

“We are working to conclude talks before the Aug 1 deadline,“ he said, adding that impact assessments on exports and government revenue are being conducted.

Non-tariff concerns have been partially addressed through the Strategic Trade Act 2010, but equity restrictions in certain sectors remain a sensitive topic.

“We need to consult industries before liberalising foreign equity rules,“ he explained. - Bernama