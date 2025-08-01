Malaysia upgrades Borneo-Indonesia border roads under 13MP

KUCHING: The proposed upgrade of road networks along the Sabah-Sarawak-Kalimantan border under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) marks a continuation of efforts to strengthen cross-border infrastructure between Malaysian Borneo and Indonesia.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas stated that the state government had long advocated for this initiative and praised the federal government’s commitment.

“The Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has already announced related projects like the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road Phases 1 and 2. We are now finalising a new alignment,” said Uggah, who also serves as Sarawak’s Infrastructure and Port Development Minister.

He confirmed that the state Public Works Department is preparing to execute approved projects, with discussions ongoing in Kuala Lumpur.

The RM1 billion project will link strategic border areas to major highways, including the Pan Borneo Highway.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the initiative during the 13MP tabling, emphasising its role in boosting economic integration.

Separately, Uggah addressed air quality concerns, noting that API readings in Sarawak remain good to moderate.

As chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee, he confirmed open burning permits were suspended for two weeks, with local response teams on standby. - Bernama