Malaysia urged to tap groundwater as strategic water source

KUALA LUMPUR: Groundwater should be developed as a strategic water source and managed sustainably to ensure Malaysia’s long-term water security and climate change resilience.

Dewan Rakyat Special Select Committee on Environment, Science and Plantation chairman Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim stated that conjunctive use of groundwater and surface water can enhance water supply system efficiency.

He recommended that the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry treat groundwater as a strategic national water source particularly for drought emergencies.

Ahmad Amzad noted Malaysia possesses significant groundwater potential despite current low utilisation rates.

He highlighted challenges including water resource management difficulties, development pressures, and climate change impacts reducing annual rainfall by up to 22%.

The committee presented eight key recommendations covering groundwater management, technology innovation, and governance planning.

Modern technologies like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and digital twins should be adopted for improved groundwater monitoring.

Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin argued the government should prioritise reducing non-revenue water and improving surface water quality first.

Malaysia’s non-revenue water rate remained around 37% in 2023 with some states exceeding 50-60%.

Tan cautioned that groundwater exploration risks land subsidence, saltwater intrusion and pollution requiring careful scientific assessment.

Padang Serai MP Datuk Azman Nasruddin emphasised phased implementation of policies with inter-ministerial collaboration.

Strategic cooperation between relevant agencies must strengthen to coordinate policies and develop central databases.

Azman also stressed the importance of public education in protecting aquifer recharge areas from unsustainable development. – Bernama