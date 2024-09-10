Malaysia urges ASEAN member states to reject overtures that cause division - PM Anwar

VIENTIANE: Malaysia has urged ASEAN member states to reject overtures that are predisposed to cause division in the region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in making the call, said in this vein, ASEAN must be unflinching and resolute in sending a clear message to the world that the grouping is and must remain united and will continue to be the key driver of regional peace, security and cooperation.

“As global tensions continue to rise, and polarisation appears to prevail over integration, cracks and divisions within ASEAN run the risk of being exploited to the detriment of ASEAN centrality and cohesiveness,” he said at the 44th ASEAN Summit Plenary Session here today.

As much as peace and stability are crucial for the region’s continued growth and prosperity, Anwar said it is imperative that ASEAN continues to nurture and consolidate relations with its dialogue and external partners.

He said Malaysia also encouraged ASEAN dialogue partners to manage their differences in order to obtain positive outcomes.

“We cannot overstress the importance of dialogue and cooperation forming the fundamentals of amity and good relations,” he said.



On another note, Anwar said Malaysia looks forward to the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its Strategic Plan at the 46th ASEAN Summit next year.

He said these documents will chart the region’s strategic pathways in years to come and reflect the hopes of its peoples for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region that will contribute positively to global development.

“As Malaysia prepares to assume the Chair of ASEAN, we commit to building a more inclusive and sustainable future for our region,” he said.

As the 10-member bloc celebrates the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community next year, Anwar said it is the grouping’s conviction that ASEAN will be in a stronger position to face challenges and embrace opportunities.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar also welcomed his new counterparts from Singapore and Thailand, Lawrence Wong and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to the ASEAN family.

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits officially opened in the Laotian capital on Wednesday and will run until Friday.

Anwar, who arrived here on Tuesday night, will also attend the Plus One Summits between ASEAN and its seven Dialogue Partners, namely, Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, United States and Canada, respectively, as well as the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, East Asia Summit and ASEAN-United Nations Summit.

Other ASEAN leaders and dialogue partners, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are also expected to attend the summits.

At the closing ceremony of the summits, Laos as the current Chair of ASEAN will symbolically hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia.

At the event, Anwar is scheduled to deliver short remarks outlining Malaysia’s vision as Chair of ASEAN.

Malaysia will officially assume the ASEAN chair on Jan 1, 2025.